Jonas Akerlund to helm biopic on The Beatles Manager Brian Epstein

Swedish filmmaker Jonas Akerlund will direct a biographical drama film about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Titled "Midas Man", the film will tell the story of the visionary music manager and impresario who was often referred to as the 'Fifth Beatle', reported Deadline. Epstein also worked with music artistes such as Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black, and helped promote musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Cream and Pink Floyd.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:22 IST
Jonas Akerlund to helm biopic on The Beatles Manager Brian Epstein

Swedish filmmaker Jonas Akerlund will direct a biographical drama film about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein. Titled "Midas Man" , the film will tell the story of the visionary music manager and impresario who was often referred to as the 'Fifth Beatle', reported Deadline.

Epstein also worked with music artistes such as Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black, and helped promote musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Cream and Pink Floyd. But his tumultuous career was tragically cut short. He died of an accidental drug overdose at just 32. The film's producers, Trevor Beattie Films and StudioPOW, described the movie as "an emotional, witty, heartfelt story of the joy of success and the terrifying pressures of unspeakable risk and unfulfilled desire". Akerlund, whose film credits include movies such as "Polar" , "Lord of Chaos" and "Horsemen" , will direct the movie from an original screenplay by Brigit Grant and Jonathan Wakeham. "Brian Epstein’s story has everything I’m looking for in a story…. it’s all about Brian’s singularity for me. I love that Brian seemed to know every step of the way what no one else knew, he saw things that no one else saw. His vision was astonishing, he created a culture that didn’t exist. "The film is more like touring Brian’s mind and what it was like to be him than how one thing led to another chronologically. I want to bring him back to life," the filmmaker said.

Akerlund has also directed many music video and won Grammys for Paul McCartney’s "Live Kisses" and Madonna’s "The Confessions Tour" and "Ray of Light""Midas Man" will start shooting soon in the UK and later in the US. It will release in 2021..

