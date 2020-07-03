We feel safe with you Sir: Kirron Kher after PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Nimu Ladakh to meet Indian soldiers, veteran Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher said that the country feels safe with the Prime Minister who is standing tall with the armed forces. Taking to Twitter, Kher expressed pride over Prime Minister's visit to the valley.

"Feel so proud of PM Modi. Striding into Leh, standing tall with the armed forces of India. We feel safe with you Sir. Jai Hind!," tweeted the senior actor. Earlier in the day, Kher's husband and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher too expressed pride over Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and lauded his address to the Indian soldiers posted there.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning today, and interacted with Army, Air Force, and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)