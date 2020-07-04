Left Menu
Chris Hemsworth says script of Hulk Hogan biopic is ‘deep in development’

Thankfully, they ran with a few of those ideas and the script is in the process of being written - but Hulk Hogan is still quite a way away.'' The biopic will be produced by Michael Sugar through his Sugar23's first-look Netflix deal along with Joint Efforts' Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth. Hogan will also serve as executive producer along with Sugar23's Ashley Zalta.

04-07-2020
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he is really excited about the biopic on WWE legend Hulk Hogan, which is currently in development. The Thor actor revealed that he will bulk up his physique for the much-anticipated film to be directed by "Joker" helmer Todd Phillips. "This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. ''And then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Hemsworth told British magazine Total Film. The project was announced last year, with "8 Mile" scribe Scott Silver and John Pollono attached to pen the script. It is expected to look into Hogan's rise from the Florida wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s where he squared off with villain Andre the Giant. The 36-year-old actor, however, said that the team is still "quite a way away" from starting production on the film.

"'I haven't even seen a script yet. The project is deep in development. Todd Phillips and I met to chat about it maybe a year or two ago. We talked about the idea for the film, which I think was going to be a TV series at one point. ''There were a few different ideas about what portion of his life it was going to be set in, so we spitballed about what it could be and what I thought it might be. The biopic will be produced by Michael Sugar through his Sugar23's first-look Netflix deal along with Joint Efforts' Phillips and Bradley Cooper, Eric Bischoff, and Hemsworth.

Hogan will also serve as executive producer along with Sugar23's Ashley Zalta. Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman will serve as co-producers.

