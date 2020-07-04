Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumail Nanjiani criticises Ricky Gervais' comedy for 'normalising harmful ideas'

Nanjiani, however, didn't take the answer lightly. "But if you’re making some sort of joke where obviously you don’t believe it, but the point of view of the joke is that it’s good that these people are marginalised, I do think that can normalise ideas that would otherwise societally be considered harmful," the actor said..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:55 IST
Kumail Nanjiani criticises Ricky Gervais' comedy for 'normalising harmful ideas'
Kumail Nanjiani (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Kumail Nanjiani has called out British comedian Ricky Gervais for "normalizing harmful ideas" against marginalized groups through his comedy. Nanjiani and Gervais recently took part in The Hollywood Reporter's comedy actor roundtable alongside "Ramy" star Ramy Youssef, "Saturday Night Live's" Kenan Thompson and Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek". During their discussion, Gervais said that people often think that "a joke is a window to the comedian's true soul".

"It's just not true. A big part of my comedy is saying things I do not mean. I say the wrong thing because I know the audience knows the right thing and that's why they laugh. "I'll change the joke halfway through, I'll pretend to be right-wing, left-wing, no wing if it makes the joke funnier. People who think I'm going to change the world with a gag are really delusional," Gervais said. Nanjiani then asked Gervais about how does he feels when people watch his stand-up and assume the words he says on stage are his actual thoughts. The comedian described it as "occupational hazard" and said, "The fact is if I play to 15,000 people, there are going to be rapists, pedophiles, murderers..." "That someone might take you at face value doing an ironic joke or a satirical joke, well, yeah, some people try to inject themselves with bleach. There are stupid people in the world," he added. Nanjiani, however, didn't take the answer lightly.

"But if you're making some sort of joke where obviously you don't believe it, but the point of view of the joke is that it's good that these people are marginalized, I do think that can normalize ideas that would otherwise societally be considered harmful," the actor said.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram postpones opening of schools for 2020-21 academic session

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, a minister said. The government had earlier decided to ...

COVID-19: Rawat asks officials to remain watchful as cases dip in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said authorities must remain watchful even as the number of COVID-19 cases dip across the state. He warned that there should not be any laxity on the part of officials. Taking sto...

More than 4,000 coronavirus tests in F1 prove negative

There have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on Formula One personnel over the past seven days, F1 said on Saturday. F1 has its first race on Sunday in Austria, four months after the opening race in A...

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh winning on twinning on a day out

Actor Sara Ali Khan spent Saturday with her mother and senior actor Amrita Singh and documented the day out on Instagram with a picture. In the pictures posted by the Kedarnath actor, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in multi-coloured A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020