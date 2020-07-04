Janelle Monae says misogyny of most of men in music industry ‘infuriating’

Singer-actor Janelle Monae says the misogynistic nature of music industry angers her. In a series of tweets on Friday, the singer targeted musicians and rappers for normalising misogyny through their work. "I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that s**t too," Monae wrote

She said men are responsible for a patriarchal society and they should now step up to abolish the system which is unjust towards women. "Y’all can’t wait to call women every b****, h**, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and throughout music history. Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalised. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. So you do the work to abolish it,” she added

Monae said the patriarchal society doesn't care about women on a "human to human level". "The way many religions are used to oppress women and prepetuate misogynistic ideals to remain in power must be discussed way more and abolished." PTI SHD RBRB