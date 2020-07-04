Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janelle Monae says misogyny of most of men in music industry ‘infuriating’

In a series of tweets on Friday, the singer targeted musicians and rappers for normalising misogyny through their work. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. "Y’all can’t wait to call women every b****, h**, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and throughout music history.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 18:12 IST
Janelle Monae says misogyny of most of men in music industry ‘infuriating’

Singer-actor Janelle Monae says the misogynistic nature of music industry angers her. In a series of tweets on Friday, the singer targeted musicians and rappers for normalising misogyny through their work. "I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that s**t too," Monae wrote

She said men are responsible for a patriarchal society and they should now step up to abolish the system which is unjust towards women. "Y’all can’t wait to call women every b****, h**, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and throughout music history. Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalised. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. So you do the work to abolish it,” she added

Monae said the patriarchal society doesn't care about women on a "human to human level". "The way many religions are used to oppress women and prepetuate misogynistic ideals to remain in power must be discussed way more and abolished." PTI SHD RBRB

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Some medical colleges not cooperating on setting up Covid

The Department of Health and Family Welfare here has alleged that some private medical colleges were not cooperating on setting up COVID-19 Care Centres on their premises as mandated by the Centre, and has sought the intervention of the top...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus: Officials.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test after attending event with BJP leader infected with virus Officials....

Fire flares at Iranian power plant, latest in series of incidents

A fire broke out at a power station in southwestern Iran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, the latest of several recent fires and explosions some of which have hit sensitive sites. The blaze, which affected a transformer in the power sta...

Virus spike in Spain reveal plight of seasonal farm workers

In the 20 years since he left his native Senegal, Biram Fall has never slept in the streets. This week, when he ran out of savings after failing to find work in northern Spains peach orchards, he still refused to do so. As part of an army o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020