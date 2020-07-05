Working on 'Downton Abbey' was overwhelming: Laura Carmichael

Actor Laura Carmicheal says working with the likes of Hugh Bonneville on "Downton Abbey" was initially daunting as the hit period drama was her first acting job. The 33-year-old actor, who played Lady Edith Crawley on the ITV series, said all in all she remembers the experience as an "incredible ride".

"'Downton Abbey' as my first job was overwhelming. It was mad, but it was also with the kindest group of people. I grew up with them. That first day was terrifying. "I had to do a two-hander with Hugh Bonneville and cry. I thought, 'Oh God, what am I doing?' But we got through it. We've had such an incredible ride with it," Carmichael told The Times magazine. Her other work includes television series "Marcella" and the feature film "A United Kingdom" .

She later went on to star with Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, in the big screen adaptation of the award-winning British drama. The film, which released in 2019, also starred other series regulars Carmicheal's partner, Michael C Fox, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech, Matthew Goode, Joanne Froggatt, among others.

Michael Engler directed the movie from series creator Julian Fellowes' script. After the release of the film, "Downton Abbey" producer Gareth Neame said the team has a few ideas for a second film in the series if there is an "appetite"..