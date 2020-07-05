Left Menu
Mike Tyson didn't know about his 'Hangover' cameo because he was on 'drugs'

PTI | London | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:52 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MikeTyson)

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has revealed he had no clue he was up for a cameo in the road trip comedy "The Hangover" as he was "doing drugs" around that time. Tyson starred as a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 film featuring Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha.

The boxer said it was only when he ran into the cast members at a nightclub that he realised he was scheduled to shoot the next day, reported The Independent. "I met the guys in a club, they were in the VIP section and I said 'This is where I normally sit, nobody's normally here'. So I went in there, I'm checking these guys to see what they're doing in my section. It was Zach, the other guy, and he said, 'We're going to be in a movie with you.' And I said, 'Yeah? When?' And he said 'Tomorrow'.

"And I didn't know as I was drinking and smoking back then, doing drugs so I didn't know I was involved in the movie. So eventually I had to go and do the movie and it was a success," Tyson, 54, told Tony Robbins in an interview. He has previously spoken about how he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs while shooting for the movie. Tyson went on to star in the film's 2011 sequel, "The Hangover Part II" .

