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Intensified Search for Missing Trekker in Kodagu

A 36-year-old woman is missing after trekking at Tadiandamol hills in Kodagu. The Karnataka government has deployed additional teams and drones for her search. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized the operation. Reports indicate she last contacted her homestay Thursday, claiming she was lost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:47 IST
Intensified Search for Missing Trekker in Kodagu
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A woman, aged 36, has vanished during her trek at Tadiandamol hills, Kodagu district. Intensive search operations are underway, says Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, with support from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The efforts, involving multiple teams and drone assistance, aim to locate her swiftly.

Named G S Sharanya, she embarked on this trek from Kerala and was with a guide and trekkers. Missing from April 2, five specialized teams, including police forces and dog squads, are mobilized in relentless search efforts.

According to Khandre, the woman last reached out to her homestay, indicating she had lost her path. Search operations leverage her phone's location, with local tribes and thermal drones joining the efforts. Immediate action sees nine teams, including local communities, engaged thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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