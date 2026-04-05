Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not 'independent', following path of PM Modi: Cong chief Kharge.
PTI | Idukki | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not 'independent', following path of PM Modi: Cong chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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