Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates 7 years of 'Lootera'

The historic romantic film 'Lootera' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead has completed seven years of its release today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:32 IST
Sonakshi Sinha celebrates 7 years of 'Lootera'
Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Lootera' completes 7 yeas of its release today (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The historic romantic film 'Lootera' starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead has completed seven years of its release today. The 'Dabangg' actor, Sinha, celebrated the seven-year-mark of the film by sharing on Instagram a brief montage video that features several memorable moments from the flick.

'Lootera,' released under the directorship of Vikramaditya Motwane in 2013, was a remarkable hit in Sonakshi Sinha's acting career. The 'Kalank' actor portrayed the role of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary, alongside Ranveer Singh, who played Varun Shrivastav.

A critically acclaimed movie is set in the era of the 1950s. Its storyline is against the backdrop of the Zamindari Abolition Act by the newly independent India. Sonakshi and Ranveer's chemistry in 'Lootera' was appreciated by many at the time of the release of the film.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikas Bahl, the movie also had a collection of soul songs. Monali Thakur, who sung the song 'Sawaar Loon' for the movie, also won a Filmfare Award for the Best Female Playback Singer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours on Sunday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Moha...

IIT prof uses Rajasthani clay as catalyst for converting bio-oil into fuel

An IIT professor here has claimed to have developed a catalytic process using Rajasthani clay for converting bio-oil from organic waste into transport fuel at a considerably lower temperature, paving way for its mass production. ...

Six women workers, 16-yr-old killed in Modi Nagar factory fire

Six women and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said. Four other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflamm...

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarat's tally to 36,123; death toll up by 18 to 1,945: Health department.

Highest single-day spike of 725 COVID-19 cases takes Gujarats tally to 36,123 death toll up by 18 to 1,945 Health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020