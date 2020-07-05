Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guru Purnima: Madhuri Dixit recalls 'guru-shishya' bond shared with Saroj Khan

On the occasion of Guru Purnima actor Madhuri Dixit has paid tribute to the late dance mastero -- Saroj Khan. The duo used to share a bond that has created magic on- screen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:50 IST
Guru Purnima: Madhuri Dixit recalls 'guru-shishya' bond shared with Saroj Khan
Actor Madhuri Dixt with late choreographer Saroj Khan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Guru Purnima actor Madhuri Dixit has paid tribute to the late dance mastero -- Saroj Khan. The duo used to share a bond that has created magic on- screen. The "Dil" actor took to Instagram on Sunday and revisited the memories she shared with Khan, who died on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Sharing a lovely picture of Dixit hugging Khan, the actor started off by explaining how "devastating" it is to lose a "friend, philosopher and guide," and noted how much she is going to miss the teacher-student bond. "It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I had spoken to her daughter when she was in the hospital and she told me that Saroj ji would be fine. Two days later, she was gone. The Guru-shishya (teacher-student) bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I will miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," the 'Kalank' actor wrote.

Dixit and Khan share a long-time bond and gave hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few. The 'Saajan' actor mentioned that the late dance master is someone who could make "women look so beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen like her. She made everything look like poetry in motion."

It was during the shoot of 'Maine Rab Se' from 'Karma,' had the duo met for the first time. Dixit further raved and dubbed the dance mastero as a "game-changer" to a "rebel in the male-dominated profession" to a " determined and headstrong woman"

"Dancing in front of the camera &anddancing on stage are two different things. Saroj ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on Ek Do Teen. Such was the song's popularity that Filmfare had to create the Best Choreography category to honour Saroj ji. I will miss her resolve to push the envelope all the time," the 'Devdas' actor wrote. The duo has been a solid pillar to each other, as the success of the songs proved Khan's mettle as a choreographer, while Dixit won many hearts all over again.

Dixit added, "Her Nazakat, the aadayein, the elegance of every move, I was besotted. I knew we would do a lot of songs together. So we decided not to repeat any of the movements. She agreed to create hook steps that people will identify with every song. We created so many movements with no knowledge about what they are called. Who knew Tamma Tamma step was Dab? I will miss inventing hook steps with her." Ek Do Teen in 'Tezaab' (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in 'Thanedaar' (1990)[3], and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in 'Beta' (1992), are some of the hit songs created by the actor-choreographer duo that are enjoyed till date.

Khan also choreographed Dixit along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the song 'Dola Re Dola' in 2002 for the film 'Devdas.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

DRX win sixth straight at LCK Summer Split

DRX remained unbeaten and in first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of struggling SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday. Ju-hoon Chovy Jeong and Hyeon-joon Doran Choi each turned in an MVP performance for DRX 6...

Apex Council member Bhardwaj wants only 'eligible' BCCI office-bearers to attend meeting on July 17

The CAG nominee in the BCCIs Apex Council, Alka Rehani Bhardwaj, wants the body to discuss its reconstitution when it meets on July 17, saying the issue needs to be on the agenda as the tenures of Board President, Vice-President and Secreta...

Two pharmacists booked for selling banned drugs in Jammu

Two pharmacists in the R S Pura area here were booked on Sunday and their shops sealed after they were found selling banned intoxicating capsules to youngsters, police said. The action followed the arrest of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sidh...

Used to buy from China as well, but changed our strategy, we will be self-reliant: Hero Cycles CMD

With about Rs 900 crore worth trade deals with China being reduced in a phased manner, Hero Cycles is moving towards self-reliance, its Chairman and CMD Pankaj Munjal said. Speaking to ANI on the decision to phase out the deals with China, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020