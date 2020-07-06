Left Menu
Gigi Hadid claps back at claim she's 'disguising' her baby bump

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested she's been "disguising" her growing baby bump with her fashion choices.

06-07-2020
Gigi Hadid. Image Credit: ANI

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested she's been "disguising" her growing baby bump with her fashion choices. According to E!News, earlier this week, British Vogue published a story about Hadid's pregnancy. The outlet explained that during an Instagram Live, the 25-year-old model answered a fan's question about not having "a tummy."

Hadid answered, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side, it's a different story!" However, Hadid cleared the air and clapped back at the publication for its misleading headline.

"Disguise....," she began her caption on Twitter, which was directly in response to British Vogue's post on the social media platform. "I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories - not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks." "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones," she added.

While rumors are doing the rounds that Hadid would be having a girl and expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, she has kept details of her little one to herself. She did confirm the news of the baby in April during a virtual appearance on late-night TV show host Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she told the late-night host at the time. "Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," added the supermodel. (ANI)

