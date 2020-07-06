Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Progressive move': Akshay Kumar lauds Centre's decision to recruit transgenders as officers in paramilitary forces

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday lauded the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to recruit transgender officers in the assistant commandant ranks in the Indian Paramilitary force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:25 IST
'Progressive move': Akshay Kumar lauds Centre's decision to recruit transgenders as officers in paramilitary forces
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday lauded the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to recruit transgender officers in the assistant commandant ranks in the Indian Paramilitary force. Terming the move as a "progressive" one, Kumar shared a tweet by the IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and said that he hopes that that other profession too open the doors to the community.

"Brilliant news! Now that's a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit," he tweeted. "Historic move towards #Equality. Officials of @BSF_India, @CRPFIndia & @DGSSB told @HMOIndia that they will recruit transgenders to the Officer Cadre Posts of Assistant Commandments. This will deliver a very positive message to the society and strengthen our Social Fabric," Kabra tweeted.

Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' which is all set to go on the floors in August this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese c.bank sets 3,900 pound/dollar rate for essential food industries

The Lebanese central bank will provide foreign currency at a fixed exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds per dollar for importers and manufacturers of essential food items, it said on Monday.The central bank will secure the necessary amoun...

World Bank and India sign $750m agreement for MSME Emergency Response Programme

The World Bank and the Government of India today signed the 750 million agreement for the MSME Emergency Response Programme to support the increased flow of finance into the hands of micro, small, and medium enterprises MSMEs, severely impa...

Hong Kong activists skirt security curbs with coded slogans and blank walls

From blank post-it notes to coded slogans hidden in murals, Hong Kong activists are coming up with creative ways to skirt Beijings new national security law. The anti-government protest movement that escalated in June last year spawned an e...

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020