'Progressive move': Akshay Kumar lauds Centre's decision to recruit transgenders as officers in paramilitary forces

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday lauded the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to recruit transgender officers in the assistant commandant ranks in the Indian Paramilitary force. Terming the move as a "progressive" one, Kumar shared a tweet by the IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra and said that he hopes that that other profession too open the doors to the community.

"Brilliant news! Now that's a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit," he tweeted. "Historic move towards #Equality. Officials of @BSF_India, @CRPFIndia & @DGSSB told @HMOIndia that they will recruit transgenders to the Officer Cadre Posts of Assistant Commandments. This will deliver a very positive message to the society and strengthen our Social Fabric," Kabra tweeted.

Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' which is all set to go on the floors in August this year. (ANI)