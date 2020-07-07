Left Menu
Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in 'Bullet Train', the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:47 IST
Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'
Brad Pitt. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in 'Bullet Train', the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director. Leitch has directed action-thriller films including 'Deadpool 2 and 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.'

According to Deadline, Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, based on the Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka. In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. The plot of the movie follows a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project has been tonally described as 'Speed', the Keanu Reeves action film set on a bus, and 'Non-Stop', the 2014 Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.

Pitt who received an Oscar for Best Supporting Role in the Quentin Tarantino-directed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', is eyeing several projects but committing only to this one for now. A start date for later this year is eyed. American film director Antoine Fuqua developed the project originally with Fuqua Films' Kat Samick, and they are producing along with Leitch and Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde) through their company 87North.

Currently, Leitch is overseeing a rewrite by Olkewicz to get the film ready to shoot. Harvill Secker will publish the novel 'Bullet Train' in English next year. (ANI)

