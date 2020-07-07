Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristian Alfonso exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ after almost four decades

Actor Kristian Alfonso has decided to quit long-running NBC drama “Days Of Our Lives” after playing Hope Williams Brady on the soap opera for 37 years. NBC renewed “Days Of Our Lives” for a record 56th season in January.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:53 IST
Kristian Alfonso exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ after almost four decades
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (kristianalfonso)

Actor Kristian Alfonso has decided to quit long-running NBC drama "Days Of Our Lives" after playing Hope Williams Brady on the soap opera for 37 years. The actor first joined the series in 1983 and emerged as one of the daytime drama's most popular stars. "I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter," Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline.

"I will not be returning to 'Days… when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago," she added. NBC renewed "Days Of Our Lives" for a record 56th season in January. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama. The show is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two police stations shut down due to members testing positive

Two more police stations have been shut down due to members of the South African Police Service SAPS testing positive for COVID-19.All communities serviced by Brooklyn and Vereeniging SAPS are advised that the police stations have been temp...

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Jeffrey Epsteins longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons said. Prosecutors have asked ...

Banks sanctions about Rs 1.14 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans of about Rs 1,14,502 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for MSME sector reeling under the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pa...

Museum: 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag to stay

A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the Dukes of Hazzard television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle. Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020