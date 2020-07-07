Kristian Alfonso exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ after almost four decades

Actor Kristian Alfonso has decided to quit long-running NBC drama "Days Of Our Lives" after playing Hope Williams Brady on the soap opera for 37 years. The actor first joined the series in 1983 and emerged as one of the daytime drama's most popular stars. "I feel blessed and honoured to have been invited into people's homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter," Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline.

"I will not be returning to 'Days… when it resumes production in September. I've already filmed my last episode several months ago," she added. NBC renewed "Days Of Our Lives" for a record 56th season in January. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama. The show is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.