Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani honour Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra on his 21st death anniversary

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen essaying the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra in his upcoming film, 'Sher Shah' paid a heartfelt tribute to the decorated soldier on his 21st death anniversary. The 35-year-old star posted a video on Twitter saluting the braveheart who lost his life fighting for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War.

In the video, Sidharth expressed his respect towards the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the border for the nation. Remembering Captain Batra in a heartfelt tribute, Malhotra wrote, "Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and to our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago."

Remembering the Param Veer Chakra awardee Captain Batra, Kiara Advani who has also been roped in for the war-thriller film, paid tribute to the decorated soldier in an Instagram post. She noted, "Etched in history and hearts forever. I Pray and hope that the courage and bravery of our Indian army lives on forever within every Indian. Remembering the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) today."

Late Captain Vikram Batra fought valiantly back in 1999 during the Kargil War and it was due to his efforts that Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999 morning and India's Operation Vijay was successful. He sacrificed his life for his nation and was posthumously given the highest wartime gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra. (ANI)