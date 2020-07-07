Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her "six black homegirls" were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging that she and her friends could "hurt" him.

"This is for the man that kicked me out of my seven-day rental three days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my six black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police," Lizzo captioned her Instagram video twerking in a red swimsuit which she shared on Sunday. "I know you're watching my page so I just want you to know you can't stop this black girls' shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways (sic)" she added.

The Grammy winner didn't identify the homeowner or where they travelled for the trip. Earlier, Lizzo updated on social media that all the women in her party got tested for the coronavirus beforehand.