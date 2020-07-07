Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elton John extends birthday wishes to Ringo Starr as he turns 80

As Ringo Starr rang in his 80th birthday on Tuesday, singing legend Elton John extended warm birthday wishes to the member of one of the famous rock bands of all time, The Beatles'.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:23 IST
Elton John extends birthday wishes to Ringo Starr as he turns 80
Singer Elton John wishes Ringo Starr on his 80th birthday with this throwback picture (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As Ringo Starr rang in his 80th birthday on Tuesday, singing legend Elton John extended warm birthday wishes to the member of one of the famous rock bands of all time, The Beatles'. The 73-year-old musician shared a throwback back picture on Instagram to make the day special for Starr, the former drummer of the famous rock music band.

In the shared monochrome picture, the two musicians are seen beaming with joy as they strike a pose for the camera. Tagging his partner and filmmaker David Furnish, John dubbed the 'Yellow Submarine' singer as their "inspiration" and also addressed him as the "world's kindest" person.

"Happy 80th Birthday Ringo!! One of the world's kindest people. And an inspiration to us both. Love,Elton and David," the singer wrote alongside the photo. The Liverpool-born musician, Ringo Starr, gained worldwide fame as the drummer for all-time influential band 'The Beatles.'

He also occasionally used to sing and write for the band along with other members. "Yellow Submarine", "With a Little Help from My Friends," "Act Naturally," "Don't Pass Me By," "Octopus's Garden" are some of the songs he sang, and co-wrote.

In 1971 he had a role in the Italian spaghetti western "Blindman." (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Case of HIV patient in remission offers hope to millions living with virus

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Ash Kotak found out he was HIV-positive in 1993, the diagnosis was still a death sentence.I was told to go off and have a good life on the assumption I would be dead in a f...

Topless women protest against Macron's reshuffle in front of Elysee

Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday, one of them bearing the slogan RIP The Promises, shortly before President Emmanuel Macron held his first cabinet meeting with is reshuffled government.Anothe...

Colombian federation, FIFA official fined in ticket scam

The Colombian soccer federation and officials including FIFA Council member Ramn Jesurn have been fined millions of dollars for irregular ticket sales to World Cup qualifying games. In a decision announced late Monday, a Colombian business ...

SC seeks report from UP on status of COVID positive minor girls of Kanpur shelter home

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on news articles that 57 minor girls of Kanpur-based shelter home have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The top court has taken suo motu on its own c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020