Dylan O'Brien eyeing Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War film

"Maze Runner" star Dylan O'Brien is in talks to headline director Peter Farrelly's movie set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. If the actor lands the role, he will join Viggo Mortensen, who reunites with Farrelly after their Oscar-winning film "Green Book" , on the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrelly will write and direct the untitled Skydance movie based on Joanna Molloy and John Donohue's book "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War".

The book chronicles how Donohue left New York in 1967 to head over to Vietnam and bring his friends messages of support and beer in the face of anti-war protestors and low morale. Brian Currie, who co-wrote "Green Book" , and Pete Jones will collaborate with Farrelly on the script. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers.

The project marks Farrelly's first directorial outing since 2018's critically acclaimed "Green Book" , which was nominated for five Academy Awards. The film won three Oscars, including best picture and screenplay for Farrelly, and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali..