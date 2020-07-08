Sanjay Dutt takes a walk down memory lane as 'Dus' completes 15 years

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with the 2005 multi-starrer action thriller flick 'Dus', veteran actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday shared a special video from the film, as the movie clocked 15 years. The 'Panipat' star put out a post on Twitter, featuring snippets of the ensemble star cast including Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Suneil Shetty, Dia Mirza, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Esha Deol as the title track of the film plays in the backdrop.

"#15YearsOfDus... Working on this film was an absolute delight. Reminiscing those days when we used to have so much fun on the sets that it never felt like work. Had a great time with all the people who were a part of this film," Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging site. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Nitin Manmohan, the action thriller film is based on the Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT) Officers.

The plot of the film follows the head of the ATC, played by Dutt, and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack planned by an international terrorist and criminal. The incident was to take place on 10 May, thus explaining the name of the film. (ANI)