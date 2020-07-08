Idris Elba teases movie on his show 'Luther'
'And I can tell you this… that we are this close to making a film on Luther," Elba said while promoting his current show "In The Long Run", a semi-autobiographical comedy based on his growing up years on an estate in London. "Luther" had a five season run and ended on a cliffhanger.
British star Idris Elba has teased that his character of troubled detective John Luther on BBC may make a return in a feature film. The character, which was last seen on television in January 2019, is one of the most famous screen detectives in recent times.
"There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment. I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film," the 47-year-old actor told the Sky News. 'And I can tell you this… that we are this close to making a film on Luther," Elba said while promoting his current show "In The Long Run", a semi-autobiographical comedy based on his growing up years on an estate in London.
"Luther" had a five season run and ended on a cliffhanger. Both Elba and series creator and writer Neil Cross have spoken about the possibility of bringing the detective back in a movie..
