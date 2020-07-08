Rana Daggubati clocks 4 mn followers on Instagram

Rana Daggubati clocks 4 mn followers on InstagramPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST
Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support
The 35-year-old actor also shared a screenshot of his profile on the photo-video-sharing platform and wrote "now the force is 4 million"
"Thank you for the power," the "Baahubali" star said. Daggubati will next be seen in the action spectacle "Haathi Mere Saathi" , which was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was scheduled to be released on April 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
