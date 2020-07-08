'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the "hot topic" of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt family's production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new talent for years. 'Vishesh Films' is the Bhatt family's production house.

"Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a 'family' that has launched more new talent-actors, musicians & technicians, than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh. Facts don't find takers. Fiction does," she tweeted. The 'Sadak' actor then said that the Bhatts were once accused of only working with newcomers and not "chasing stars."

"There was a time when the Bhatt's were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won't even say think & speak," another tweet from Pooja read. Invoking actor Kangana Ranaut, the 48-year-old filmmaker then gave an example of how Vishesh Films had launched Ranaut with director Anurag Basu's hit thriller 'Gangster.'

"As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent, if not she wouldn't have been launched by Vishesh films in "Gangster".Yes, Anurag Basu discovered her, but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here's wishing her the very best in all her endeavours," she tweeted. She went on to give another example of how his filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt has been having eyes for new talent, by stating that he recently absorbed a song from a struggling musician in their forthcoming film 'Sadak 2.'

"Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq Kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father," she tweeted. She rested her case stating that a lot of celebrities have found their way in the film industry using the "springboard" provided by Vishesh Films.

"Toh yeh 'Nepotism' shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten, It's their tragedy. Not ours. Have a great day!" her last tweet read. The debate on nepotism was rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead earlier last month in his Mumbai residence.

Several reports of Sushant being a victim of nepotism in the Indian film industry has since then surfaced on social media. (ANI)