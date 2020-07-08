Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep, Sholay's 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep (original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:47 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep, Sholay's 'Soorma Bhopali' passes away at 81
Late Bollywood veteran actor Jagdeep . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep (original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. The late Bollywood actor has appeared in more than 400 films, however, his roles as Soorma Bhopali in the hit movie 'Sholay' has made a huge imprint in the audience's minds even today.

The sudden demise of the actor has sent shockwaves among Bollywood celebrities, with many taking it to Twitter, to express their grief. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter how much he enjoyed watching him on screen and extended his deepest condolences to the family.

"Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul," the 'Singham' actor tweeted. Film director Madhur Bhandarkar too expressed his sorrow over the news on Twitter.

"Sad to hear demise of the Veteran Actor Jagdeep Sir who entertained us for 7 Decades. My heartfelt condolences to Javed, Naved and the entire Jafri Family & Admirers. RIP." While 'Golmaal' actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote: "RIP Jagdeep Saab! Millions of us grew up watching your brilliance on screen! Thank you for the legacy, thank you for the laughs, too!"

Started the acting career as of a child artist, Jagdeep was also seen in movies like 'Purana Mandir' (1984), 'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994), and many more. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy -WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged 100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wed...

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at scho...

BJP trying to implement neo-liberal economic reforms in country: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to implement their agenda of neo-liberal economic reforms in the country in the garb of fighting COVID-19. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020