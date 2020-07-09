Neetu Kapoor celebrates 62nd birthday with family, friends
Actor Neetu Kapoor rang in her 62nd birthday with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai on Wednesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 09:41 IST
Actor Neetu Kapoor rang in her 62nd birthday with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 'Do Dooni Char' actor took to Instagram late Wednesday night to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. She is seen enjoying the special day with her close family members including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.
In one of the pictures, the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor is seen hugging her son during the birthday celebrations. Kapoor complemented her birthday celebrations pictures with a short note expressing gratitude for the "good relationships" in her life.
"The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today," she wrote in the caption. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen in the pictures posted by Kapoor on the social media platform. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Two Mumbai youth provide oxygen tanks to patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
COVID-19 positive persons in North Mumbai to be given guidance by BMC
Vande Bharat: 19,604 passengers flown to Mumbai from abroad
Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far
Shops in Mumbai's municipal markets to open on odd-even basis