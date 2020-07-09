Neetu Kapoor celebrates 62nd birthday with family, friends

Actor Neetu Kapoor rang in her 62nd birthday with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 'Do Dooni Char' actor took to Instagram late Wednesday night to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. She is seen enjoying the special day with her close family members including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.

In one of the pictures, the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor is seen hugging her son during the birthday celebrations. Kapoor complemented her birthday celebrations pictures with a short note expressing gratitude for the "good relationships" in her life.

"The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today," she wrote in the caption. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen in the pictures posted by Kapoor on the social media platform. (ANI)