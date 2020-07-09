Aimee Garcia to star in romcom 'Match Me If You Can'

"Lucifer" star Aimee Garcia is set to headline the romantic comedy "Match Me If You Can", which she will also executive produce. According to Deadline, the film will explore the world of dating in today's geek culture.

Garcia will play Kip Parsons, a talented computer nerd who is rejected by an online dating service as "unmatchable". After her blog about her humiliating status goes viral, she becomes the reluctant spokesperson for all the frustrated singles out there. But the catch is: according to the dating service, they didn't reject her, and how Kip becomes the target of a kangaroo court. Marian Yeager is directing the movie from a script by Betsy Morris.

Garcia is set to reprise her role as LAPD forensic scientist Ella Lopez in upcoming season of fantasy series "Lucifer" ..