Mariah Carey to come out with memoir in Sept

Singer Mariah Carey will come out with her memoir in September in which she will tell her story of survival and resilience and the struggle she underwent during her meteoric rise to music superstardom, the publishers announced on Thursday. In "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" , the American singer-songwriter walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories. In her own words and song lyrics, she reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life. The book will be published on September 29 by Pan Macmillan in the UK, Andy Cohen Books in the US, an Imprint at Henry Holt & Company, and Audible, a release said.

The announcement was made by Andy Cohen and Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered," Carey said in a letter shared on social media. "Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit," she said.

In the Audible performance, Carey will lend her voice to her own life story. The book is written with image activist Michaela Angela Davis.