Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin River Season 2 updates: Synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:52 IST
Virgin River Season 2 updates: Synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know
What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Since Virgin River Season 2 has been renewed, fans' demands have highly augmented and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the next season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. That's the reason the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have less impact on the production works of this series.

If the series creators want to follow similar pattern, then Virgin River Season 2 will be consisting of 10 episodes. The show is expected to stream in later this year. Netflix is yet to reveal the cast of the imminent season. However, the actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

Season 1 showed Charmaine is pregnant with Jack's baby who confesses his love for Melinda. It completed with Melinda who was in a quandary of leaving for LA. Fans are desperately waiting to see what will happen next with new surprising twists.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the show is – Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in late 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3: Topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...

West Bengal objects to Centre's directive on holding final- year exams in September

The West Bengal higher education department on Thursday objected to the advisory of the central government, asking universities and other academic institutions to compulsorily conduct final-year examinations by September-end In a letter to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020