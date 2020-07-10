Virgin River Season 2 updates: Synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Virgin River Season 2 has been renewed, fans' demands have highly augmented and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the next season. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. That's the reason the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have less impact on the production works of this series.

If the series creators want to follow similar pattern, then Virgin River Season 2 will be consisting of 10 episodes. The show is expected to stream in later this year. Netflix is yet to reveal the cast of the imminent season. However, the actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

Season 1 showed Charmaine is pregnant with Jack's baby who confesses his love for Melinda. It completed with Melinda who was in a quandary of leaving for LA. Fans are desperately waiting to see what will happen next with new surprising twists.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the show is – Centers around Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River and soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in late 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3: Topics like sexual assault, leaked nudes, abortions, chlamydia outbreak