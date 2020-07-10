Altered Carbon Season 3 to deal with device capable of stacking person’s memories, consciousness

Altered Carbon Season 3 is one of the most anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. The series made an amazing entry on Netflix in February 2018 and then was renewed for another season. The second season was a massive hit and now fans are ardently waiting for the third season.

Currently, the official confirmation on Altered Carbon Season 3's cast is yet to be announced. However, here are the names of original cast members who are expected to be present in the third season – Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301.

Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. The first season's most episodes were set in the year 2384 in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. It is set in such a time when the human minds are digitalized. The scientists deal with a device called cortical stack where a person's memories and consciousness are decanted and stacked.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic is the main reason behind the delay of Altered Carbon Season 3's making. The Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Thus, we need to wait longer to get the production updates on the third season.

We don't have any official statement from the production house but still there will be new faces in the third season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

