Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ramy' renewed for third season on Hulu

Streaming platform Hulu has renewed critically-acclaimed comedy “Ramy” for a third season. Youssef writes, stars in and executive produces “Ramy”. Co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch also executive produce along with Ravi Nandan of A24, Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer. The renewal comes six weeks after the second season premiered on Hulu, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 11:26 IST
'Ramy' renewed for third season on Hulu
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Streaming platform Hulu has renewed critically-acclaimed comedy "Ramy" for a third season. Created by Egyptian-American actor-comedian Ramy Youssef, the series is loosely based on his life and explores what it's like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. Youssef writes, stars in and executive produces "Ramy". Co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch also executive produce along with Ravi Nandan of A24, Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer.

The renewal comes six weeks after the second season premiered on Hulu, reported Variety. Youssef won the 2020 Golden Globe for best actor in a television series – musical or comedy for "Ramy". The series also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. Season two featured Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as well.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singers fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping...

Chhattisgarh ministers meet Governor to seek assent to bills

Four Chhattisgarh ministers met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and urged her to give assent to a bunch of amendment bills related to universities cleared by the state assembly as a delay in their approval appeared to cause unease in the Congress g...

Delay PM SVANidhi loan disbursals to September: Hawkers body

A hawkers body has suggested to the Centre to push the loan disbursal under PM SVANidhi programme to September for the beneficiaries. The scheme PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi, PM SVANidhi launched this month aims to offer microloans ...

Indian gangster accused of killing eight policemen shot dead

Indian police shot dead on Friday a man who had been accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen when he tried to flee from officers who had taken him into custody after he surrendered, officials said. Vikas Dubey, who was on the run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020