Filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald reunite to make ‘Life In A Day' sequel for YouTube

Filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are inviting millions of people to participate in telling the story of a single day on Earth for their new film "Life In A Day 2020". A sequel to their 2010 project "Life In A Day", the collaborative effort encourages people around the world to film their lives on Saturday, July 25, 2020. All the footage submitted by the global contributors will be edited and woven together in a documentary to tell the story of an ordinary day at an extraordinary time.

"Life In A Day 2020", produced by Scott's RSA Films in association with Flying Object, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021. "Following the success of the 2010 documentary, this is an important moment to revisit this inventive film concept with Ridley and Kevin," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. "This project truly demonstrates the uniqueness of YouTube by showcasing the power of the human experience told through the eyes and cameras of individuals around the world." Macdonald, best known for his films "The Last King of Scotland" and "Whitney", said the new film will capture the changes that humanity has seen in the past decade. "Making the first 'Life In A Day' was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment," he said. "I am thrilled, ten years later, that we are making 'Life In A Day 2020'. In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?" The participants must capture the footage only on July 25 to reflect the reality of the world in a 24-hour period. They will have until August 2 to upload their content to be considered for the final film. The three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi , Sam Rice-Edwards, and Nse Asuquo – will then undertake an enormous post-production effort, working alongside Macdonald to shape the film's final narrative out of submitted footage. The original "Life In A Day" film was filmed in July 2010 to mark YouTube's 5th birthday for what was one of the biggest participatory feature film projects ever made. The original documentary, which attracted 80,000 submissions, also premiered at Sundance in 2011. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with YouTube again, a decade after Life In A Day premiered and captivated audiences at our festival," said Tabitha Jackson, Director of the Sundance Film Festival. "Given the extraordinary current moment, I think it's the perfect time to premiere this for a new edition of a work that so powerfully demonstrates the power of cinematic storytelling to reveal and celebrate our shared humanity." Scott, who has directed "The Martian" and "Gladiator" is serving as an executive producer alongside RSA's Kai Hsiung. Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge are serving as producers.