'Your fitness & personality have always been admirable': Anil Kapoor to Defence Min Rajnath Singh
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:35 IST
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday extended birthday greetings to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he turned 69. Kapoor took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the minister and penned down a birthday wish for him.
"Wish you a very happy birthday @rajnathsingh ji, your fitness & personality have always been admirable...may you have a happy and healthy year ahead," he tweeted along with the picture. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo over the phone where they discuss regional developments of 'shared security interests' between both the countries, an official statement from the Defence Ministry said here on Friday.(ANI)
