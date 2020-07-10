Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Devastated and saddened': Julia Sawalha after being axed from 'Chicken Run' sequel

British actress Julia Sawalha has claimed she is being axed from the upcoming Chicken Run sequel as the producers of the movie feels that her voice sounds "too old".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:06 IST
'Devastated and saddened': Julia Sawalha after being axed from 'Chicken Run' sequel
Actor and voice artist Julia Sawalha (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

British actress Julia Sawalha has claimed she is being axed from the upcoming Chicken Run sequel as the producers of the movie feels that her voice sounds "too old". The actor was informed via email, through her agent that she would not be cast as Ginger, the animated protagonist in the coming sequel.

"The reason they have is that my voice now sounds "too old" and they want a younger actress to reprise the role," read a Twitter statement posted by Sawalha. She took to Twitter on Friday and posted a public statement explaining how "devastated and saddened" she felt after receiving the news.

The 51-year-old actor also mentioned that they did not even give an "opportunity" to her to do a voice test in the first place to determine the suitability of the pitch and tone. However, she took the step of recording her own voice test, and send it to producers; only to face rejection later.

"Some of the voices (not yours, I agree) definitely sound older," however they had also confirmed, "We will be going ahead to re-cast the voice of Ginger," the statement further read. The original 'Chicken Run' that was released in 2000 was directed by Peter Lord, and Nick Park.

Apart from Julia Sawalha, the film stars voices of Mel Gibson, Tony Haygarth, Miranda Richardson, Phil Daniels, Lynn Ferguson, Timothy Spall, Imelda Staunton, and Benjamin Whitrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, senior VP quit

Two top executives at ride-hailing platform Ola -- Arun Srinivas and Sanjiv Saddy -- have resigned from the company. The company confirmed the development.Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Sanjiv Saddy, Senior Vice Presid...

World News Roundup: Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths; Mayor of South Korean capital found dead and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China says it will hit back against new U.S. sanctions over Uighur rightsChina said on Friday it would take reciprocal measures against the United States after Washington imposed sanctions...

Brazil Amazon deforestation up in June, set for worst year in over a decade

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rose for the 14th consecutive month in June, preliminary government data on Friday showed, heaping further pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro who is under fire for worsening destruction of the rainforest on...

Tennis-Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

The prize money set aside for the Wimbledon Championships will be distributed to 620 players who were set to take part at this years cancelled tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club AELTC said on Friday. Wimbledon, which was initially...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020