Prakash Jha's ‘Pareeksha’ to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Filmmaker Prakash Jha's directorial venture "Pareeksha- The Final Test" is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. "Pareeksha – The Final Test" had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year at Goa.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 17:04 IST
Filmmaker Prakash Jha's directorial venture "Pareeksha- The Final Test" is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. Written, produced and directed by Jha, "Pareeksha..", billed as a ZEE5 Original, features Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri. The film, which is touted to be a commentary on India's education system, follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar whose biggest dream it is to provide quality education to his son but it is not as easy as he thinks it is going to be.

“I am so very happy that 'Pareeksha..' is finally releasing on ZEE5 which will enable the viewers to watch it across the globe. 'Pareeksha..' is very close to my heart. It talks about a subject which I deeply care, education of the future generation of India," Hussain said in a statement. Jha is known for his critically-acclaimed films such as "Raajneeti" , "Apaharan" , "Gangaajal" , "Mrityudand" and "Damul" . Calling the filmmaker a “master storyteller”, Hussain said he is grateful to get an opportunity to collaborate with him. "Mr. Prakash Jha, a master storyteller, always has found issues which are very important for social growth of the nation. This unique story based on true events will wrench your heart and move you deeply. I am grateful to Prakashji that I am part of this very important film," he added. "Pareeksha – The Final Test" had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year at Goa.

