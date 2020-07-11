Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katrina Kaif fan following reaches 40 million on Instagram

As Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has garnered 40 million followers on the photo-video sharing app Instagram, the 'Bharat' actress posted a video message to thank her fans for this milestone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:12 IST
Katrina Kaif fan following reaches 40 million on Instagram
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has garnered 40 million followers on the photo-video sharing app Instagram, the 'Bharat' actress posted a video message to thank her fans for this milestone. The 'Zero' actor joined Instagram in 2017 and has kept the feed engaging by sharing her personal and professional memories.

Sharing a video clip of her activities since 2017 on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "A bigggggggg 40 million sized hug to everyone." The video begins with the note, "2017 was the year we first said hello on Instagram".

It features snippets from her movie shootings, dancing, and also some random fun activities. Katrina earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007).

Her performance in the drama film 'New York' (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category. Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013), and 'Bang Bang!' (2014).

She was recently seen in the 2019 released movie 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans about her next projects. She has posted 783 posts on Instagram to date. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Berlin's Union club plans virus tests for fans to refill stadium

Top-flight German soccer club Union Berlin is so keen to see its stadium filled with fans once again that it is prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders so that they can safely pack the stands. Mo...

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22: Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government imposes complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 22 Chief Minister Yediyurappa....

Australia Approves Remdesivir as coronavirus treatment

Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval to the drug remdesivir, an experimental medicine that has shown promise in the recovery time of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients. The approval comes as Austr...

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, active cases now 114

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, taking the total number of the active cases in the district to 114, an official saidDistrict Magistrate Selvakumari J said the results of 43 samples were received, of which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020