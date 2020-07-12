Left Menu
Brooklyn Beckham confirms engagement to Nicola Peltz

English model Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz have some happy news to celebrate as they're engaged!

Updated: 12-07-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 08:03 IST
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English model Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz have some happy news to celebrate as they're engaged. According to People magazine, the happy couple confirmed their exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

The 21-year-old model Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair -- which also showed off the Petlz's stunning diamond sparkler, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes." "I am the luckiest man in the world," the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

While the actor shared the same post on Instagram, writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby." At the very end of her caption, which she shared alongside the same photo of the pair embracing outdoors, she also gave her future sister-in-law Harper, who turned eight earlier this month, a shout out for capturing the moment. "Thank you, Harper, for this pic," she wrote.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday babe xx," the star captioned the mirror selfie with his girlfriend wearing only a bath towel. "You have such an amazing heart xx."

Since then, Beckham has also made a number of appearances on Peltz's feed. "I'm dating my best friend and that makes me so happy," she wrote back in April, alongside a candid photo of Beckham kissing her cheek, while an earlier smiling photo from March was simply captioned "soulmate."

Before his relationship with Peltz, Beckham dated model Hana Cross since 2018 until the pair broke things off in September 2019. The star also had an on-and-off relationship with actress Chloe Grace Moretz from 2014 until 2018. (ANI)

