Riddhima Kapoor on rumours of Neetu, Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19: We are fit

Soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday, rumours started to spread that even Neetu and the "Sanju" actor are infected with the novel coronavirus. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, posted on Twitter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:47 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has slammed rumours that her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have tested positive for COVID-19 and asked people to not spread misinformation. Soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a city hospital on Saturday, rumours started to spread that even Neetu and the "Sanju" actor are infected with the novel coronavirus. Dismissing the reports, Riddhima told PTI, "Obviously not (true). Please stop spreading fake rumours. At least not at this time, would appreciate." Social media was abuzz with a tweet which claimed the Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, got the virus after Amitabh's grandson, Agastya Nanda, attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima. The fashion designer also took to Instagram and called the claim baseless. "Attention seeking? Least verify/clarify! We are fit. We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics," she wrote . Amitabh and Abhishek on Saturday said that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to Nanavati hospital.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, posted on Twitter. "All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

Abhishek, 44, said both his father and he had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19. "Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test...," he said..

