Rachel White tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Rachel White says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home. The actor, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter on Saturday night and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," she tweeted. Rachel has worked in films like Dharma Productions' Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Ungli" and "Har Har Byomkesh" in Bengali

The news came soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Saturday. As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.