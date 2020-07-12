Left Menu
Anupam Kher's mother, brother tests positive for COVID-19; actor tests negative

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday informed that his family members, including mother Dulari, brother, sister-in-law and niece, have tested positive for coronavirus. However, he, himself has tested negative.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:38 IST
Anupam Kher with his mother and brother (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday informed that his family members, including mother Dulari, brother, sister-in-law and niece, have tested positive for coronavirus. However, he, himself has tested negative. The 65-year-old actor put out a video on Twitter wherein he shared the news.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor said in the video, "From the last few days, my mother - Dulari, suffered from a loss of appetite and she used to sleep a lot, post which she got her blood test which came out normal. After which the doctor advised us to get her CT scan done which showed her as mild COVID positive." The 'The Accidental Prime Minister' actor shared that he got himself tested and his test was negative, "Me and my brother also got ourselves tested in which I came out as negative while my brother his wife and niece have been tested positive too, while my nephew has been tested negative."

Kher shared that he took his mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff was helpful to admit her. He said, " I took my mother to Kokilaben Hospital and the staff were very gracious and helpful enough to admit my mother. My brother and his family have quarantined themselves in their homes, and I have informed BMC." He further said that BMC has been really helpful and has been working amazingly and shared, "It was my responsibility to inform you that if your family member, especially parents are losing appetite, then do get them tested once."

Concluding the video, the 'Saraansh' actor expressed his gratitude and lauded the medical staff for their service. Soon after the video was shared on the micro-blogging site, scores of Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared their prayers and wishes for the speedy recovery of the family members.

Earlier on Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were also tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

