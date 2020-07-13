Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heather Morris volunteers to support authorities in search for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

As the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera continues, her former co-actor Heather Morris has offered to help the authorities with an on-foot scout. "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:47 IST
Heather Morris volunteers to support authorities in search for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera continues, her former co-actor Heather Morris has offered to help the authorities with an on-foot scout. Rivera, who is now presumed dead after diving off a boat into Lake Piru and never resurfacing, went missing last week after a trip to the lake in California with her four-year-old son Josey.

The Ventura County Sheriffs launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones, and dive teams for the actor on June 8 after Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. Morris, who played Brittany S Pierce to Rivera's Santana Lopez in the hit musical drama, tweeted out to the authorities volunteering to help find her friend. "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you," the actor wrote.

"Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," Morris added.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.DEATHS AND I...

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the worlds biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste. The new bottle, developed in partnership with v...

Russia to push back deadline for $360 bln spending on national projects to 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported a proposal to extend the deadline for a 25.7 trillion rouble 363 billion package of state spending, known as the national projects, by six years until 2030 due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020