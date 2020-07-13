Heather Morris volunteers to support authorities in search for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

As the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera continues, her former co-actor Heather Morris has offered to help the authorities with an on-foot scout. Rivera, who is now presumed dead after diving off a boat into Lake Piru and never resurfacing, went missing last week after a trip to the lake in California with her four-year-old son Josey.

The Ventura County Sheriffs launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones, and dive teams for the actor on June 8 after Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. Morris, who played Brittany S Pierce to Rivera's Santana Lopez in the hit musical drama, tweeted out to the authorities volunteering to help find her friend. "My name is Heather Morris, I'm Naya's close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. "I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you," the actor wrote.

"Thank you to the Tulare County, Los Angeles County, San Louis Obisbo, and all who are working tirelessly right now in the search and recovery of our Naya," Morris added.