Left Menu
Development News Edition

KJ Apa, Sofia Carson join cast of pandemic film ‘Songbird’

Actors KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have boarded Michael Bay-produced pandemic movie “Songbird”. “Songbird” is one of the first feature projects to go into production with the lifting of the lockdown and imposition of new safety restrictions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:30 IST
KJ Apa, Sofia Carson join cast of pandemic film ‘Songbird’

Actors KJ Apa and Sofia Carson have boarded Michael Bay-produced pandemic movie “Songbird”. The actors have joined the ensemble that also features Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

According to Deadline, the movie is directed by Adam Mason, who also wrote the script with Simon Boyes. Set two years in the future during a pandemic lockdown, “Songbird” focuses on the budding romance between a motorbike courier named Nico (Apa), who has rare immunity, and Sara (Carson), a young artist. “To be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life,” the plotline reads. Moore is playing the matriarch. “Songbird” is one of the first feature projects to go into production with the lifting of the lockdown and imposition of new safety restrictions. The production was briefly shutdown after SAG-AFTRA issued a “do not work” order on July 2, but rescinded it the next day.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...

Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 ...

France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight: Envoy

France will soon announce an exceptional package for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday. In his message on the French Nationa...

South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796

South Africa has announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the worlds 10 biggest outbreaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversitySouth Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020