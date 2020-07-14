Left Menu
BAFTA winner 'The Murder of Stephen Lawrence' to get sequel series

The BAFTA-winning 1999 TV film, based on the murder committed in April 1993, follows Stephen's parents' Doreen and Neville's quest for justice as a gang of racists are tried for their teenage son's murder. Titled "Stephen", the three-part series will be directed by Alrick Riley of "The Cops" fame.

14-07-2020
BAFTA winner 'The Murder of Stephen Lawrence' to get sequel series

Director Paul Greengrass' true crime drama "The Murder of Stephen Lawrence" is getting a series follow-up at ITV network. The BAFTA-winning 1999 TV film, based on the murder committed in April 1993, follows Stephen's parents' Doreen and Neville's quest for justice as a gang of racists are tried for their teenage son's murder.

Titled "Stephen", the three-part series will be directed by Alrick Riley of "The Cops" fame. According to Deadline, Frank Cottrell Boyce and Joe Cottrell Boyce are writing the series.

The project has the "full support" of Stephen's parents, and the story will portray events from 2006, 13 years after Stephen's death in a racially motivated attack while he was waiting for a bus in south London. It will chart Doreen and Neville's struggle to achieve justice and how their efforts, working with DCI Clive Driscoll, eventually secured convictions of two of the gang members who murdered Stephen.

Doreen said she hopes the new drama will provide "some insight into what we went through and give some hope to others that justice can eventually prevail". "It is important that the next part of the story is told, particularly at a time when, thanks to the Black Lives Matter campaign, concerns around institutional racism are so prominent," added Neville.

Madonna Baptiste will serve as the producer, while Greengrass and Mark Redhead, who backed the original drama, are attached as executive producers. "Stephen" will be made by Hat Trick Mercurio Television and Hat Trick Productions..

