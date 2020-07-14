Be in peace, child of God: Friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput

Left Menu
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked. The 34-year-old actor's longtime friend, Chhabra, who has helmed Rajput's upcoming "Dil Bechara", took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film.

Industry friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, including actors Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, on Tuesday remembered the actor on his one-month death anniversary. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

The 34-year-old actor's longtime friend, Chhabra, who has helmed Rajput's upcoming "Dil Bechara" , took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film. "One month today. Now I'll never even get a phone call from you," the casting director-turned-filmmaker wrote.

Chakraborty, one of the actor's closest friends, said Rajput was "everything a beautiful person could be". In an emotional post, the 28-year-old actor wrote Rajput's death had created caused an "irreparable numbness" in her heart.

"My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you," she posted along with pictures of the duo. Prior to his Bollywood debut with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap "Pavitra Rishta" , which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016.

The 35-year-old actor uploaded a picture of a lamp on Instagram and captioned it, "Child of God." This is the first time Lokhande has shared a post dedicated to Rajput since his demise. TV actor Mahesh Shetty, another "Pavitra Rishta" co-star, also lit a candle in Rajput's memory and shared a picture on his Instagram Story. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Rajput's co-star in "Dil Bechara" , also paid homage to the actor. She re-shared her June 21 post as her Instagram Story, saying the moments that she has spent with Rajput will "forever remain memories".

In his brief but acclaimed career, Rajput was known for featuring in films like "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Chhichhore", which marked his last big screen appearance. His swansong, "Dil Bechara" , is set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.

