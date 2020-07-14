Left Menu
'I deliberately choose films that have no reference points': Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for creating a genre of his own in Bollywood, on Tuesday said that he has deliberately done films that do not have any reference points.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:24 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for creating a genre of his own in Bollywood, on Tuesday said that he has deliberately done films that do not have any reference points. "I have always tried to choose films that have no reference points and I have done this deliberately. I have gravitated towards handpicking social dramas in my quest to give audiences films that can hopefully impact change in mindset, communities, and of course attitude," he said.

"These so-called taboo topics were hardly touched upon by our industry because we generally, consciously like to shy away from speaking publicly about these issues," he added. The 'Vicky Donor' actor further said that he wants the society and Bollywood to be more vocal about important issues that can help promote diversity and inclusivity of India.

"We aren't very vocal about some important and real issues that we should actually be talking about and discussing more often. I have always felt that bringing such topics out in the open will help us grow as a country," the actor said. "I will continue on my journey to make as much positive change happen around me as possible. That's my biggest motivation as an artist," he added.

Over the years, Khurrana has worked in different genres of films with his last film - 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' - based on homosexuality and same-sex marriage. The 35-year-old actor returned to the shooting set earlier last week as he began shooting for an advertisement in Chandigarh. (ANI)

