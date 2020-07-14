Left Menu
The Croods 2 gets new release date, voice actors’ names revealed, get other updates

Updated: 14-07-2020 17:04 IST
The Croods 2 gets new release date, voice actors' names revealed, get other updates
Fans believe that DreamWork will be able to release The Croods 2 in December 2020 as it has almost finished majority of its task. Image Credit: Facebook / The Croods

Fans are at least happy that The Croods 2 has an official release date. The movie is set to release in this year's December. The Croods lovers are excited because they have seen a majority of the movies and television projects being postponed due to poor world's health condition. Read further to know more in the imminent movie.

The Croods 2 will release in this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has had left huge impact on the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The majority of the movie productions were halted and postponed with an unfathomable financial loss.

Fans believe that DreamWork will be able to release The Croods 2 in December 2020 as it has almost finished majority of its task. In April 2013, the work on the movie commenced but the production was stopped for multiple times due to various issues. Initially, the release date of this movie was September 18, 2020, but now it has been pushed to December 25, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production of the film shifted to people working at home

Each of the voice actors from The Croods is likely to return in the second movie. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Chris Sanders as Belt and Randy Thom as Sandy Crood are likely to return.

Kelly Marie Tran had replaced Kat Dennings as Dawn in October last year while Mann was still confirmed to be part of the cast. The Croods lovers are waiting for the plot as the synopsis is yet to be revealed. Even no trailer on The Croods sequel has been released yet.

Universal Pictures will release The Croods 2 on December 25, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

