Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:43 IST
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews. Image Credit: ANI

When the dance reality TV show 'Dancing with the Stars' returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Bergeron first announced the news on Twitter on Monday (local time).

Bergeron said, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" In a joint statement from ABC and BBC obtained by Fox News, the networks assure that "Bergeron will forever be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' family."

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the message read. Additionally, the statement announced that 42-year-old television personality Andrews would not be returning as well.

The statement said, "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom." Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humour has become a hallmark of the show." Bergeron had been hosting the show since its debut in 2005.

Andrews participated as a contestant on the show in 2010 and was placed third. She became a co-host in 2014, which was the show's 18th season. No information on who will replace the duo was provided. (ANI)

