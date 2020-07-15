Left Menu
'The Old Guard' director to helm Viola Davis-starrer 'The Woman King'

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is earning praise for her Netflix action movie "The Old Guard" , has booked her next gig. Prince-Bythewood is set to direct "The Woman King" starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis.

The film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, reported Variety. Davis will play the role of Nanisca, the general of the all-female military unit. Nanisca and her daughter Nawi fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for. The film is being produced by Cathy Schulman's Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

"We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. "It's time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood's hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy," said Davis and Tennon. In an earlier report, The Hollywood Reporter said Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o was tapped to play Davis' daughter Nawi.

Prince-Bythewood has written and directed films such as "Love & Basketball" , "The Secret Life of Bees" and "Beyond the Lights" . Her most recent film "The Old Guard" featured Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne in leading roles as immortals warriors fighting for justice. It is being seen as one of the most important action films in recent history that puts women at the centre of the story.

