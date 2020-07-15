Left Menu
Dil Tod Ke - T-Series presents the new heartbreak anthem by B Praak

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:02 IST
T-Series over the years brought audiences some of the most iconic heartbreak songs like Pachtaoge, Jinke Liye, Bekhayali, and many others. Bhushan Kumar now releases his next offering 'Dil Tod Ke'. A power-packed collaboration, Dil Tod Ke is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Manoj Muntashir while the vocals are by B Praak. The soulful, hard-hitting single is set to become the 'new age' anthem of heartbreak and betrayal.

'Dil Tod Ke' evokes raw emotions of this heartbroken lover who longs for his partner's love. Rochak Kohli, who has always given his audiences soothing tunes to reminisce their love, says "This was a challenging song to compose but we finally cracked it. B Praak's vocals took Manoj Muntashir's lyrics to an all-new level."

Talking about the lyrics that add to the soul of the song, Manoj says, "For 'Dil Tod Ke' I redesigned the entire gamut of heartbreak with the contemporary lingo. Tragic situations such as those in Dil Tod Ke gave me the opportunity to create unforgettable verses."

And who better than B Praak to sing these verses. The singer says, "The experience of creating 'Dil Tod Ke' was special. It's a first-time collaboration of Manoj Muntashir, Rochak Kohli, and myself which made working on it smooth and enjoyable. It's always a pleasure working with Bhushanji and together we have tried to create a very heart touching song. Hope people love it."

Says Bhushan Kumar, "We feel blessed that all the pieces fell into place for 'Dil Tod Ke'. This is a song of heartbreak and pain and every aspect of the song from the lyrics, to the composition and right down to the music video were vital elements in bringing it to life. This song will surely move audiences."

While a dream team worked on the music of 'Dil Tod Ke', The video shot in the beautiful location in Dawki, Shillong, and Arunachal Pradesh, is directed by Ashish Panda and introduces actors Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra. The music video that was shot in the mountains and greens before the lockdown was an experience to recall for Ashish and his team. Says director Ashish Panda who loves shooting in various unexplored locations in east India, "I am quite kicked about this song because the final product is looking good despite the challenge of shooting in unexplored, untouched locations."

Adds actor Abhishek Singh, "This is my first music video and I'm happy to be a part of the song for which stalwarts Manoj Muntashir, the man who wrote such poetic lyrics and our man B Praak, the singer behind this beautiful composition by Rochak Kohli, came together to make it happen." Says Kaashish Vohra, "I feel lucky to be a part of 'Dil Tod Ke'. While filming at unexplored locations is always a challenge, we managed to overcome it as a team."

