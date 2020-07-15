'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' trailer out, release on 2nd October

Left Menu
The trailer gives a glimpse of the political drama with a powerful ensemble cast. As the title suggests, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is a biography of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in which debutant Amyth Sethi will be portraying the title role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:05 IST
Poster of 'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav'. Image Credit: ANI

The much-awaited trailer of 'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' was finally dropped by the makers on Wednesday. The trailer gives a glimpse of the political drama with a powerful ensemble cast. As the title suggests, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is a biography of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in which debutant Amyth Sethi will be portraying the title role.

Trailer is power-packed with brilliant action and stirring dialogue sequences. Scenes are not only intriguing but also informative as they provide an insight into the inspiring life of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The film is directed by a well-known Bengali Director Suvendu Raj Ghosh. He has portrayed the life events of former Chief Minister of UP in a very engrossing manner.

The music and background score complements the flavor of true events that makers are trying to highlight. This one is indeed the best political biopic Bollywood movie to look forward to. Trailer Link -

Mulayam Singh Yadav's portrayal by Amyth Sethi as a farmer's son, as a wrestler, and most importantly as a reputed politician in the trailer is uncanny. Other artists also look identical to the characters that they are playing. The cast includes Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Supriya Karnik, Sayaji Shinde, Sana Amin Sheikh, Prernaa, Zarina Wahab and Prakash Belawadi in prominent roles.

Produced by Meena Sethi Mondal under the banner of MS Films and Productions, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is set to release on October 2nd 2020. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

