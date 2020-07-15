Left Menu
Playing Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan on Wednesday said she had a great time portraying the titular role in the upcoming "Shakuntala Devi" , adding that the film celebrates the inspiring journey of the well-known mathematician. Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Her genius was first discovered at the age of five, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster," Balan said in a statement. Directed by Anu Menon, the film is slated to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 31. It was among the first major movies to head to a digital platform owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinema screens across the country. Balan, 41, said a digital release will ensure that the film reaches a global audience. "A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience," she said. The film's trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, gave a sneak peek into the adventures of the protagonist and her love for numbers that she valued above everything else in her life.

"Shakuntala Devi" also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta. The dramedy is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

